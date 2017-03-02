[WATCH] Ariana Handles A Stage Crasher With Class

Ariana Grande hasn’t exactly been known for her sensational ability to handle herself after her donut shop incident but Wednesday night during her concert in Philadelphia, Ariana couldn’t have handled herself better after a stage crasher barged on stage in the middle of her performance.

As Ms. Grande is singing her song “Moonlight,” a dude in the crowd thought it would be a good idea to jump onto stage and meet Ariana up close. This guy was only a couple of feet away from the pop sensation before security decided to finally do their job and get him off the stage. As the man was being escorted off stage, Ariana stopped mid-song to tell her bodyguards to “chill out” and “be careful” with the stage crasher. The stage crasher wasn’t any threat to Ariana, just a very outrageous fan who couldn’t help himself and Ariana saw that.

Bravo, Ms. Grande.