[WATCH] Jennifer Lopez Destroys Jimmy Fallon In A Dance Competition

Jimmy Fallon made a gutsy call by challenging THEE Jennifer Lopez to a dancing competition, but that is exactly what he did last night on The Tonight Show and what a competition it was!

The twist to this special dance competition was that Jimmy and Jennifer had to randomly select a made-up dance move (ex. washing machine spin cycle) and outperform the other competitor. Jimmy started the competition by executing the dance move “putting on skinny jeans,” which I think we can all agree that we were hoping that J-Lo was going to be the one to pick that move. Instead, J-Lo picked “washing machine spin cycle” and turned a washing machine into a work of art by moving her and spinning her hair like she was auditioning for Coyote Ugly. Fallon had to follow that up with his move of “walking on a moving bus,” which just looked like a drunk man walking to the beat of The Roots. After that is when Ms. Jenny from the block took over the competition when she chose to do the move “Hot Cowboy.” The way J-Lo hopped on her make-believe horse and spun her invisible lasso makes me realize that Drake is a very lucky man.

After Jennifer stole the show, the pair teamed up to perform their last dance move together, which ended up being “seeing yourself on the jumbotron.” This wasn’t exactly a dance move, but it was fun to see the duo fight over who got noticed on the “jumbotron.”