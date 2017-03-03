Banksy Opens Hotel on Bethlehem Border with the Worst View in the World

I am a huge Banksy fan, so when I heard about this hotel which he named “The Walled Off Hotel” I was intrigued and assumed it would be full of his art, sure enough I was right.

It is the dopest hotel I have ever seen!

You definitely won’t be staying here for the view because it’s overlooking the Bethlehem and Israel border wall, which separates the Palestinian/Israel territories.

The hotel is a  museum, protest and gallery all in one, packed with the artworks of its owner, British street artist Banksy.

“Walls are hot right now, but I was into them long before [Donald] Trump made it cool,” said Banksy in a statement. Banksy first came to Bethlehem more than a decade ago, leaving a series of paintings on the wall that has since become a tourist destination for some wanting to gets snaps of his art.

He hopes the new hotel will provide a boost in jobs and visitor numbers.

 

 

 

 

 

 

