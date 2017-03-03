Excite your mind at the Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering, San Diego March 4-12.

Join ENERGY 103.7 for the kickoff of the Biocom Institute Festival of Science & Engineering’s EXPO Day at Petco Park this Saturday from 10a-5p. Stop by the ENERGY 103.7 booth for interactive fun with the Elementary Institute of Science to experience being a scientist and engineer. Visitors will design simple circuits by making their own light-up LED pins that they can take with them!

The Elementary Institute of Science (EIS) is a STEM education nonprofit in southeast San Diego that offers after-school and weekend programs for students in 2nd through 8th grade. Sample class topics include computer science, chemistry, biology, engineering and robotics. Registration for Spring Break Camp and Spring Sessions are now open! Learn more about the Elementary Institute of Science at eisca.org.

Check out more than 130 organizations providing interactive, hands-on science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) activities to budding K-12 science lovers, but everyone is welcome. EXPO DAY is free and open to the public. Go to lovestemsd.org for complete details.