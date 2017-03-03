Mission Fed Community Moment, March – Girl Scouts

This community moment is brought to you by Mission Federal Credit Union and its proud support of Girl Scouts San Diego.

Since Troop 1 was founded in 1917, Girl Scouts San Diego has been helping girls develop valuable life and leadership skills and a strong sense of self. Girl Scouts programs encourage civic engagement, skill building and entrepreneurship, and provide opportunities for girls to explore the outdoors, math and science. Girl Scouts also develop business savvy and economic responsibility by following a unique financial literacy curriculum through the worlds” largest girl led business: The Girl Scout Cookie Program.

Every Penny of cookie proceeds stays here in San Diego to benefit local girls. Nearly 35,000 girls and adults are Girl Scout members. This spring, they are celebrating their proud centeniial legacy by doing 100 days of local community service projects throughout San Diego County. To join, reconnect or volunteer, or give to Girl Scouts, visit SDgirlscouts.org

