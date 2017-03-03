[PHOTO] Katy Perry Debuts Dazzling New Hairstyle

Katy Perry is handling her recent split with Pirates of the Caribbean star, Orlando Bloom, with some flare as she debuted her new hairstyle on Thursday via Instagram. Katy not only cut her shoulder-length locks, but she took it a step further by dying the hair platinum blonde on top of that. Even though the short, platinum blonde hair reminds us all of Miley Cyrus, Katy told her fans that Michelle Rodriguez from Manchester by the Sea was her motivation behind her new look.

Behind this new look is nothing but good vibes between Katy and Orlando as Katy went on Twitter to state how there is nothing but love between the two after their recent split and Katy isn’t ruling out the possibility of the two reuniting once again after they get some space from each other.

Only time will tell what will happen with these two, but until then, it seems that Katy’s not interested in being chained to one hairstyle for too long.