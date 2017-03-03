Remy Ma Drops Another Nicki Minaj Diss Track, ‘Another One’

By Hayden Wright

Remy Ma’s “Shether” has been described as “the most disrespectful diss track ever” and now she’s back with another one to get under Nicki Minaj’s skin, helpfully titled “Another One.” The track is filled with material presumably left off “Shether” and calls Minaj a fraud, a clown, a bozo and references the long-simmering feud with Lil Kim.

“I came here in the ‘Rari playin’ Lil’ Kim/ Don’t know what made you think that you could f— with Rem/ But I guess this is what I gotta do to make ya spit,” Ma raps, taunting Nicki into a reaction. Throughout “Another One,” Ma references photos and videos that could humiliate the “Anaconda” rapper. So far, Nicki seems intent on taking the high road.

Pitchfork observed that the song was written to mirror one of Drake’s diss tracks about Nicki’s ex Meek Mill.

It’s all quiet on the Minaj front, but Ma doesn’t seem finished yet. Can’t wait for “Yet Another One” and “Another One Still.”