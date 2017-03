It’s almost time…It’s almost time for the release of the new ‘Beauty and the Beast’ movie! And what better way to get excited for the movie then a music video with footage from the movie AND Ariana Grande and John Legend themselves! Ahhhhh! You will get chills all over your body watching this music video! From seeing Ariana Grande be the center of THE ROSE…to seeing the Beast and Belle come out to dance behind John Legend on the piano…WE. CAN’T. HANDLE!!! March 17th get here SOON!