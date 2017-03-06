2017 shamROCK in the Gaslamp, Fri. 3/17

March 6, 2017 6:00 AM

San Diego’s favorite St. Paddy’s Day block party is back Friday, March 17th! Listen to ENERGY 103.7 this week for your chance to win a pair of tickets. When you hear the cue to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

The 23rd Annual shamROCK features three stages with performances by rap legend MIMS, a full stage of Irish Punk & Rock bands featuring Black Irish Texas, DJ sets by Styles & Complete, WeAreTreo, and more! There’s plenty of green beer and Irish libations flowing as the party takes over the heart of the Gaslamp Quarter. Get your tickets today at SanDiegoShamrock.com.

