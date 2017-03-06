St. Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon 2017! Raised close to $30k dollars for Childhood Cancer Research

It was an honor to help host the St. Baldrick’s Shave-A-Thon at The Commons Bar on Saturday. Almost $30k towards Childhood Cancer Research. I wasn’t as brave as the Shavees. Each year I am equally impressed with the Shavees, especially the women, who ‘Buzz The Fuzz’ and raise money. Shout out to all the people who take part each year. JPR, and The Commons with Jake. We were out and about celebrating afterwards if you saw us around the Gaslamp, good times!!!! To donate or look into St. Baldrick’s a little deeper, here is a link

https://www.stbaldricks.org/events/mypage/1829/2017