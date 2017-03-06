[WATCH] Adele Takes A Break From Heartbreak To Confirm Marriage With Longtime Beau

March 6, 2017 7:34 AM
After weeks and weeks of Adele hinting at a potential wedding, the woman known for heartbreak decided to deliver us some news that was filled with love.

Adele confirmed the monumental rumor of her getting married this weekend during one of her shows in Australia. She dropped the news while casually talking to her Australian audience as she was discussing her song, “Someone Like You.” She told the crowd that she’s “addicted” to the “feeling when you first fall for someone.” She says she can’t have that feeling because she’s “married now.” Attentive fans at last month’s Grammy Awards also heard Adele thanking “my husband and my son – you’re the only reason I do it”.

Adele has been one of the most successful artists of the 21st century with her ballads of nostalgia and heartache, so it’s nice to see her find some happiness after albums filled with heartbreak gold.

