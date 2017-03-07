Ciara Shares Revealing Pregnancy Photo with Son & Russell Wilson

By Amanda Wicks

Ciara and husband Russell Wilson are expecting their first child together, and today (March 7th) she released a striking pregnancy photo featuring her husband, her growing belly and her son with former flame Future.

Ciara tweeted the photo, which appears in Harper’s Baazar‘s new issue. In it, Ciara wears only white underwear. She holds a nude Future Jr., who has his back to the camera, while Wilson squats behind them and places his hands on her stomach. “Just The 4 Of Us,” she wrote, along with a heart emoji.

In the issue, Ciara shows off her pregnancy in numerous shots, some that involve Future Jr. and others where she stands, sits or lays alone. For those who have drawn comparisons to Beyoncé’s pregnancy announcement, Ciara isn’t having any of it. “There’s this unspoken word: love,” she said. “When you meet successful powerful women, you show each other love, because it is a tough environment.”