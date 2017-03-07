Goodwill Industries of San Diego County | Weekly Hiring Day

Goodwill Industries of San Diego County (GISD) is on a mission to hire candidates that are eager to gain job experience and to contribute toward our mission of providing employment and training opportunities to people with disabilities and other barriers to employment. Our goal is to provide Competitive Integrated Employment (CIE) for people with disabilities and overcoming barriers to employment for all people.

In order to participate in GISD’s weekly hiring day, you must visit sdgoodwill.org and complete the online application. Bring a copy of the completed application with you to a Goodwill Employment Center any Tuesday at 9 am, sign in and meet with our hiring panel. It is a simple, efficient way to get in front of our hiring team and possibly secure an open position.

“We are growing and would like to fill our open positions with community members that share our values of credibility, creativity and collaboration,” said Mike Rowan, CEO. “We are dedicated to being a high performing, mission-integrated, enterprise-funded, not-for-profit business that does what we say we will do, we are also willing to try new ideas in order to improve and we do our best to work well together to get the job done.”