[WATCH] Adele Fights Off A Blood-Sucking Stage Crasher

March 7, 2017 7:36 AM
Filed Under: Adele, Mosquito, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Adele had quite the stage crasher Sunday night during one of her gigs in Australia as a Mosquito interrupted her performance to do what mosquitos do best. The British superstar put on quite a performance after she interacted with the mosquito, flailing her arms all over the place and shouting expletives in her lovely British accent.

Even though it took a minute or so, Adele was able to regain her composure and alert her fans at the sold-out Gabba show to the source of her distress.

“I’m sorry, I’m not Australian, I don’t like bugs! It was sucking my blood, it was sucking my blood!” she screamed to her Australian audience.

It doesn’t matter if Adele is singing her heart out about heartbreak or fighting off mosquitos, this woman is just fun to watch!

 

 

