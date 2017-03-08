Julia Michaels Shares ‘Issues’ Music Video

By Radio.com Staff

Julia Michaels has released the music video for her new single “Issues.”

The song is Michaels’ first hit song as an artist, but she’s helped pen big songs for Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and many more. She even has a writing credit on Linkin Park’s new single “Heavy,” which features Kiiara.

“In the ‘Issues’ video, I’m going through flashbacks from the night before with my boyfriend after waking up alone,” said Michaels in a statement. “I’m reflecting on the issues we have, but also remembering the great moments, and how much we love each other too.”

Check out Julia’s new video below.