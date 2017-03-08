Snapchat Filters Celebrate International Women’s Day and It’s ALMOST Awesome

By Evonne Ermey

Social media superstar, Snapchat is celebrating International Women’s Day in a way only they know how, with filters commemorating three very influential women in history: Artist Frida Khalo, Scientist Marie Curie, and Activist Rosa Parks.

For those not familiar with Snapchat’s filter feature (what rock have you been living under?) the overlays transform the users face to fit the selected caricature.

While the desire to pay homage to these forward thinking women is awesome, like some snapchat filters of yore (think Bob Marley filter), the effort fell a little bit short.

The Marie Curie filter includes some cute animation – a beaker that blows up in the users face – but also some not so appreciated cosmetic adjustments – a smoothed out complexion and a fierce smokey eye! Did that beaker contain the chemical components for a full-on beauty makeover?

The filter has some users asking legitimate questions, is it not enough to be a Noble Prize winner and a pioneer of physics research? Why must Marie Curie’s achievements include this weird beauty baggage? Why, exactly, was this necessary?

Check out reactions to the filter below.

Shoutout to @Snapchat for adding eyelashes to the Marie Curie filter. Forgot that's what she was famous for. #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/4gN2QjzR5B — Katy St Clair (@Selfies_AndCats) March 8, 2017

good thing the Marie Curie snapchat filter gives you pretty eyelashes, otherwise you wouldn't be able to tell she was a woman scientist 🙃 — Annabel Allen (@annabelja) March 8, 2017