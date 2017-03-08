[WATCH] An Uber Driver Loses His Mind After Picking Up Dwyane Wade

An Uber driver in Orlando, Florida, experienced quite the surprise when he arrived at a Waffle House on Tuesday.

This surprise came in the shape of a 3-time NBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the Miami Heat’s best basketball player of all time; Dwyane Wade. The Uber driver picked up the Chicago Bulls guard after Wade rented out the restaurant to enjoy a meal with some of his Chicago teammates the night before their game against the Orlando Magic and one thing is very clear, this Uber driver is a HUGE fan of the future Hall of Famer.

The driver continuously told Wade “You are the man!” and even went as far to show him pictures on his phone of him taking pictures with former teammates of Wade. Dwyane seemed to be really enjoying the love from the driver and gave this man a memory he will cherish for the rest of his life.