Celebrate our diversity at the 24th San Diego Latino Film Festival happening now through March 26th, presented by Fashion Valley. Come see the best of Latino cinema with dramas & comedies featuring your favorite stars, including Gael García Bernal, Demián Bichir, Eva Longoria, Angelica Maria, and more! Plus concerts, Sabor Latino Food Fest and more. Visit sdlatinofilm.com or 619-230-1938.