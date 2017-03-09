Olsen Twins Sit Down in a RARE Interview

If you grew up around the same time as I then you knew TGIF was the night to watch TV, and you never missed an episode of Full House. There’s not really a night like that anymore but you can still catch most of your favorite Full House stars on the Netflix spin off Fuller House.

I have been dying for the Olsen Twins to make an appearance on the spin off but apparently they are over that acting life and have been submerged in the fashion industry, living what they call normal lives.

They opened up in a recent interview with fashion site Net-A-Porter, but don’t think they were spilling it all, they were very to the point.

Mary-Kate said “I have a husband, two step-kids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner,” Mary-Kate said. “I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

When asked about Social Media Ashley responded saying “We don’t dive into that whole world and we don’t have Facebook. We’ve never been connected to our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered in that sense.”

We will we ever see them on television again with their ex cast members of Full House? I am going to go ahead and say no but I still have a little hope 🙂