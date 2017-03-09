[WATCH] Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson Take A Trip Around The World In The “Just Hold On” Music Video

March 9, 2017 7:49 AM
Filed Under: Louis Tomlinson, Steve Aoki, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Have you ever wanted to tour the world with the only voice you hear being Louis Tomlinson’s? Then, all you need to do is watch the brand new video for his collaboration with Steve Aoki, for ‘Just Hold On’.

While the track was released in late-2016, we now have a video for the smash hit, and the jealousy of the relationship in this music video is real! This couple goes on an adventure of a lifetime as they are transported to Las Vegas through a magical door, where they party at a Steve Aoki concert, win big on the slot machines and inevitably fall madly in love with each other and get married. What happens in Vegas can also happen in a Steve Aoki and Louis Tomlinson music video.

This club-popping music video comes after an extremely rough week for the former One Direction star. Tomlinson had gotten arrested earlier in the week after getting in a fight with the paparazzi at LAX, so this video is a great sign of better things ahead for the superstar.

 

