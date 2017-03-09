[WATCH] The Backstreet Boys Bring A N’SYNC Legend On Stage For A 90’s Kid’s Dream Come True Performance

If you were alive during the 90’s, then what happened in Vegas on Wednesday night was an absolute dream come true for you.

During the Backstreet Boys’ Las Vegas residency, the group brought up former *NSYNC member Joey Fatone for a special rendition of “Shape of My Heart” and it was everything we could’ve hoped for. Joey fit right in with the star-studded group as everybody on stage was having the time of their lives. The boys all seemed to be extremely close with one another with Joey picking up AJ McLean and carrying him in his arms and he even going as far as giving Nick Carter a big kiss on the lips. Now that is one special kind of friendship.

There has been a swarm of rumors indicating that N’SYNC is uniting to start a tour and one can’t help but hope the Backstreet Boys join them on their reunion tour and be apart of the greatest tour to ever happen.

