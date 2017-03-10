Ciara Involved in Car Accident: Report

By Radio.com Staff

Ciara was involved in a car accident earlier today in Los Angeles, according to a new report.

The singer is currently pregnant with her second child, and first with husband Russell Wilson. TMZ reports that Ciara was making a left turn when a SUV collided with her front passenger side. TMZ also reports that Ciara was seen walking and talking on her phone in the aftermath of the incident.

A source tells People that the singer is doing “fine.”

This is a developing story.