So I read an article on VICE about this new trend called the #ShowerOrange. At first I kinda rolled my eyes, then I kept reading. Then today I tried it! You should too. I honestly thought it was going to be a bigger deal than it was. It was a 6 out of 10 on the “WOW” scale. The concept is that you can eat an orange like a savage and throw the peels on the shower floor, and let the aroma’s take over. All while not getting sticky too. If you try it, TAG ME!!! I wanna see….no nudes tho lol