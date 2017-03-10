[WATCH] The Weekend Teams Up With Daft Punk To Go On An Intergalactic Trip To Find Love

The Weekend has officially gone apocalyptic in his new music video “I Feel It Coming” featuring Daft Punk, as they all go on a intergalactic quest to find alien love with time being their number one enemy.

The Warren Fu-directed video has the blurry picture quality of an Eighties’ VHS tape. The Weekend dances around a desolate planet, waiting for the day where his girl, entombed in stone, morphs back into human form. Unfortunately, her mortality didn’t last long as she morphed back into stone during an eclipse. This would mean the end of their romance as a strong gust of wind knocked over the stone which shattered the stone and allowing a black snake to emerge from the rubble. When the Weeknd reaches for the snake, he too transforms into a statue, which gets covered by snow and erosion. Daft Punk make a cameo at the end, as a pair of explorers who stumble upon the neon residue of the Weeknd’s existence.

The Weeknd and Daft Punk last performed the single together at the 2017 Grammys for their first live production together since the 2014 awards ceremony.