EVENINGS // Irish 4 A Day Tickets!

Celebrate St Patrick’s Day weekend in the Gaslamp Quarter at Irish 4 A Day this Saturday, March 18th! Listen to ENERGY 103.7 between 7p-12a, and when you hear the cue to call, be caller 20 to win a pair of Saturday tickets!

This 10-hour long celebration kicks off at 4p at McFadden’s San Diego, downtown’s largest indoor-outdoor Irish bar. Festivities include live Irish music, DJ spinning top 40s, leprechauns, Green Beer Pong, outdoor games and more.

From McFadden’s, event lads and lassies can follow the pre-planned route or hop at their own pace to 25 additional parties before the Finale Parties at Omnia Nightclub on Friday and Parq Nightclub on Saturday! Apply promo code “ENERGY” and save $5 on www.Irish4ADay.com.