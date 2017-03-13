LAST CHANCE // Win the Bud Light VIP Experience!

March 13, 2017 6:00 AM

Listen to ENERGY 103.7 today and tomorrow to score last chance tickets into our One Night Stand with Marshmello! You’ll also automatically qualify for the Bud Light VIP Experience! Our friends at Bud Light are giving you the VIP treatment with an exclusive meet & greet and access to party in Bud Light’s VIP section! Because with Bud Light, you’re not just drinking beers, you’re building friendships.

Event Info:
ONE NIGHT STAND with Marshmello
Wednesday, March 15th
Doors Open: 9p
454 Sixth Ave
San Diego, CA 92101

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live