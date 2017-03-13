LAST CHANCE // Win the Bud Light VIP Experience!

Listen to ENERGY 103.7 today and tomorrow to score last chance tickets into our One Night Stand with Marshmello! You’ll also automatically qualify for the Bud Light VIP Experience! Our friends at Bud Light are giving you the VIP treatment with an exclusive meet & greet and access to party in Bud Light’s VIP section! Because with Bud Light, you’re not just drinking beers, you’re building friendships.

Event Info:

ONE NIGHT STAND with Marshmello

Wednesday, March 15th

Doors Open: 9p

454 Sixth Ave

San Diego, CA 92101