SUNBURN Pool Lounge presented by Party Naked kicks off this Saturday, March 25th with DJ Felli Fel. Get hooked up with a pair of tickets when you listen to Sonic this week from 3p-7p. When he tells you to call in, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win! SUNBURN is the ultimate day party on the rooftop of Hard Rock Hotel. Grab your squad and get your tickets at SunburnPool.com and use promo code ENERGY for a discount.