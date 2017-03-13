THE AJ SHOW // EC TWINS at OMNIA Nightclub!

The EC TWINS are heading to OMNIA Nightclub on March 24th. Listen to The AJ Show this week and play Battle of the Hoods at 8a for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show! Get more information at OmniaNightclub.com.

Marc and Allister Blackham, better known as the EC Twins, have been credited as two of the most influential figures in dance music. Known for their high energy live shows, the twins hold residencies in major cities across the country including Las Vegas, Miami and Los Angeles and have performed at many international festivals and iconic venues across the globe, including main stage at Tomorrowland, Electric Daisy Carnival, Coachella and Outsidelands.