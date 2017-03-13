THE AJ SHOW // Sabor Latino Food Festival Tickets!

March 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: beer, food, Sabor Latino Food Festival, tickets, wine

Listen to The AJ Show during the The SD Top 3 this week to win tickets to the Sabor Latino Food, Beer & Wine Festival, brought to you by the San Diego Latino Film Festival, on March 18th. Enjoy unlimited food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as beer and wine tastings provided by over 20 of the best craft breweries and wineries from San Diego and Baja California!

Celebrate our diversity at the 24th San Diego Latino Film Festival happening March 16-26, presented by Fashion Valley. Visit sdlatinofilm.com or 619-230-1938.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live