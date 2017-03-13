[WATCH] Justin Bieber Lashes Out On Yet Another Fan

March 13, 2017 7:38 AM
Justin Bieber was not having it with one of his fans who was attempting to take a selfie with him while he was in Australia on Friday and he made sure the fan knew it.

The Biebs was just chilling, eating some gelato when a female fan got all up in his business so she could take a photo with the superstar, but instead got a response filled with straight hate and disrespect. Bieber lashed out on the girl by saying “You have no respect level. Look at you – you’re making me sick.”

This poor fan just wanted a simple photo with her one of her favorite celebrities and instead suffered heartbreak as Justin may have pushed another Belieber out of his life.

