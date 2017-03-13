[WATCH] There Are A Lot Of Women Kicking Some Ass In The New Wonder Woman Trailer

March 13, 2017 7:17 AM
Filed Under: The AJ Show, The Buzz, wonder woman

The new trailer for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie has been officially released and let me just reiterate the title and say that this clip is filled with women kicking some serious ass!

The trailer begins with Wonder Woman as a young girl with a passion to prove to the world just exactly how special she truly is. The trailer continues on by showing her process of how she grew into her unique abilities and focuses on her personal journey of all the adversity she is going to have to face in order to fulfill her destiny.

It doesn’t seem fair that we are still 3 months away until the release date that is June 2nd, but this preview is good enough to keep us busy until that fateful day.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live