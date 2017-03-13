[WATCH] There Are A Lot Of Women Kicking Some Ass In The New Wonder Woman Trailer

The new trailer for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie has been officially released and let me just reiterate the title and say that this clip is filled with women kicking some serious ass!

The trailer begins with Wonder Woman as a young girl with a passion to prove to the world just exactly how special she truly is. The trailer continues on by showing her process of how she grew into her unique abilities and focuses on her personal journey of all the adversity she is going to have to face in order to fulfill her destiny.

It doesn’t seem fair that we are still 3 months away until the release date that is June 2nd, but this preview is good enough to keep us busy until that fateful day.