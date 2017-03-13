WEEKLONG GIVEAWAY // LEGOLAND® California Resort Tickets!

March 13, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Legoland california resort, Sea Life Aquarium, Star Wars, tickets, win

ENERGY 103.7’s hooking you up with One-Day Hopper tickets to LEGOLAND® California Resort all this week! When you hear the cue to call, be caller 20 at 888-388-1037 to win!

LEGOLAND® California Resort has more than 60 rides, shows and attractions including the new LEGO® Star Wars™: The Force Awakens Miniland Model Display featuring a 16-foot long Finalizer model made completely out of LEGO bricks. The Resort is home to the LEGOLAND Water Park, SEA LIFE® Aquarium and LEGOLAND Hotel. For more information, visit LEGOLAND.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live