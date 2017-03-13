SONIC // Win a $50 Loading Dock Gift Card!

Little Italy’s Loading Dock is opening its doors this Saturday for their Grand Opening Event. To celebrate, they are hooking you up with $50 gift card! Listen to Sonic’s show this week from 3p-7p, and when he tells you to call in, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!

Come by Little Italy’s Loading Dock Grand Opening this Saturday, March 18th and enjoy fine casual BBQ style cuisine, check out the trade & transit themed décor, listen to live music, and more! ENERGY 103.7 will be there from 5p-7p with cool prizes including OMNIA Nightclub tickets! Check them out online at LILoadingDock.com.