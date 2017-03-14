Adele Kills Time Telling Dirty Jokes after Concert Power Outage

By Annie Reuter

It is evident that Adele is a born entertainer. When the power went out temporarily Monday night (March 13) during a show in Adelaide, Australia, Adele switched gears from singer to comedian in mere seconds, NME reports.

“So we’re having a technical difficulty,” she told her audience. “I’m not quite sure what it is. Shall I try and tell some jokes?”

The power outage silenced her band’s instruments, but apparently not her mic. So the singer kept entertaining the crowd.

”Our power has gone out under the stage, so who knows how long we’re going to be doing this for,” she confessed. “Shall I tell you my filthy joke despite all the children here? I need more applause than that because I might offend someone. What do you call a blonde standing on her head? A brunette with bad breath.”

Minutes later the power was restored, much to her relief, and likely the parents in the crowd, too. She closed her set with the poignant “Someone Like You” but before she did she apologized once again.

”I’m sorry about the power cut tonight. You’ll never guess what it was. So you know the band’s stage starts revolving after a little while? Well, as the stage revolved it pulled the power plug out so all the instruments went off.

”I won’t be revolving that stage again will I? I’ve had an amazing time. Thank you for your patience with my absolutely useless banter and thank you for putting up with some terrible jokes,” she conceded.