Now that we are in the heart of the month of March, it’s time to talk about the madness that lies in this special month and why this madness truly makes the month of March one of the best times of the year for a sports fanatic.

March Madness isn’t just a culmination of college basketball games played in a certain month, but instead March Madness is a lifestyle that is filled with heartbreak, glory, and memories that are cherished throughout a lifetime. March Madness is where sons and fathers share their pride for their favorite team and bond in one of the most classic father/son ways possible. March Madness is where Cinderella-like stories are played out right in front of our eyes as small-time schools play the role of David and take down college basketball’s Goliath in the most important game of the year. But most importantly, March Madness is where college kids who have spent their entire lives working on a particular craft and playing their hearts to accomplish their dream.

So as we enter the days before this grand tournament, the anticipation continues to build and build as we prepare for the madness that is March.