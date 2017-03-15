[BREAKING NEWS] Taylor Swift Is Ending Her Battle With Spotify By Creating Her Own Streaming Service

The biggest pop star of this generation has had enough with Spotify and other streaming services for royalties, and apparently wants to become the master of her own destiny by starting her own streaming service.

Swift has filed documents giving her the right to brand a website featuring non-downloadable multimedia content in the nature of audio recordings. Word on the street is that Taylor wants to call the site “Swifties.”

Obviously.

But Taylor doesn’t want to just stop at the her new streaming service and expand even farther on that by looking to launch a line of music products, organizing retreats, educational camps and self-guided online courses.