[BREAKING NEWS] Taylor Swift Is Ending Her Battle With Spotify By Creating Her Own Streaming Service

March 15, 2017 8:48 AM
Filed Under: streaming, Taylor Swift, The AJ Show, The Buzz

The biggest pop star of this generation has had enough with Spotify and other streaming services for royalties, and apparently wants to become the master of her own destiny by starting her own streaming service.

Swift has filed documents giving her the right to brand a website featuring non-downloadable multimedia content in the nature of audio recordings. Word on the street is that Taylor wants to call the site “Swifties.”

Obviously.

But Taylor doesn’t want to just stop at the her new streaming service and expand even farther on that by looking to launch a line of music products, organizing retreats, educational camps and self-guided online courses.

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live