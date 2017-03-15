Nicole Richie RAPS with Big Sean!!! #Bars

Hahahha Nicole Richie is one of my favs, ever since she used to run the streets with YOUR FAV Paris Hilton!!!! LOL…. but serious, she seems cool af.

<blockquote class=”instagram-media” data-instgrm-captioned data-instgrm-version=”7″ style=” background:#FFF; border:0; border-radius:3px; box-shadow:0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width:658px; padding:0; width:99.375%; width:-webkit-calc(100% – 2px); width:calc(100% – 2px);”>

<p style=” margin:8px 0 0 0; padding:0 4px;”> <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/p/BRqcAV3hH3j/” style=” color:#000; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px; text-decoration:none; word-wrap:break-word;” target=”_blank”>Keeping Up with Current Events: Part 1 #bounceback</a></p> <p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>A post shared by Nicole Richie (@nicolerichie) on <time style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2017-03-15T15:02:46+00:00″>Mar 15, 2017 at 8:02am PDT</time></p></div></blockquote>

//platform.instagram.com/en_US/embeds.js

Sonic More from Sonic