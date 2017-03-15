[PHOTO] Megan Fox Reveals Lingerie Pics As She Headlines Fredrick’s Of Hollywood’s Spring Collection

Dear God…

I haven’t been this excited for Megan Fox news since I found out she was going to star in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles or when I saw her run in slow-motion in the second Transformers movie.

Megan Fox is now occupying my dreams by starring in the new Fredrick’s of Hollywood lingerie campaign. As you can probably imagine, this campaign is the definition of what it means to be sexy.

The sexy mama teased the new pieces on Instagram Monday, when she shared a shot of herself wearing a satin, magenta bra and panty set. Other looks from the steamy photo shoot feature the New Girl star in a crushed-velvet corset, a bright aqua push-up bra and black leather and lace one-pieces.

Thanks to this jaw-dropping new campaign by Frederick’s, Megan Fox shall stay put in my dreams for the near future.

-Intern Alex