[WATCH] Tinashe Went On Instagram To Preview Her “Hot” New Single

Tinashe blew away Instagram yesterday like a flame on a candle

The 24-year-old singer blessed the world of Instagram with two previews of her new single “Flame” and it looks like this jam might have a hint of heart break to it as it appears to be based on a break-up.

In one snippet, she opens a matchbox to start up the process of the flame. In another, she ignites the flame at the end of the match and that is where she decided to end her snippet, leaving us all hanging on the edge of a cliff wondering when we can get the full-on “Flame” experience.