[WATCH] Tinashe Went On Instagram To Preview Her “Hot” New Single

March 15, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: Flame, The AJ Show, The Buzz, Tinashe

Tinashe blew away Instagram yesterday like a flame on a candle

The 24-year-old singer blessed the world of Instagram with two previews of her new single “Flame” and it looks like this jam might have a hint of heart break to it as it appears to be based on a break-up.

In one snippet, she opens a matchbox to start up the process of the flame. In another, she ignites the flame at the end of the match and that is where she decided to end her snippet, leaving us all hanging on the edge of a cliff wondering when we can get the full-on “Flame” experience.

 

More from Tonya (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live