[WATCH] Tonya’s Blog: OMG I Saw Beauty And The Beast!

YOU GUYS, It’s been, like, 2 weeks now since I saw the press screening of Beauty and the Beast AND OMGGGGGGGGG…It’s BEYOND amazing.

I will admit, when there was talk about it being made, at first I was like, “That’s cool” and didn’t die over it.

I thought it was cool, but I didn’t know I’D LOVE IT SO MUCH.

I totally forgot about how much I loved this movie when I was a little girl, and the fact that this movie is almost IDENTICAL to the original reminded me of how much I LOVED IT! And NOWWWW I die over it, and cannot wait to watch it again!

Watch the quick little review my hubby JJ and I did, and let me know what you think after you see the movie!

It comes out on Friday, March 17th!

🥀🌹-Tonya