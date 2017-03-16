James Corden Performs ‘Beauty and the Beast’ in a Crosswalk

By Evonne Ermey,

James Corden brought Beauty and the Beast to a busy intersection outside of CBS Studios in Los Angeles this week.

His cast included three members of Disney’s live action film – Luke Evans, Josh Gad and Dan Stevens – and was pulled off in full costume with choreography that was on-point!

Corden screamed encouragement between scenes (between lights) “There was someone looking through their sunroof guys! That is a standing ovation, guys!”

Meanwhile, jaded Hollywood types can be seen yawning and stretching inside of their cars, whilst waiting for the signal to change. Hahaha!