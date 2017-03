It’s the night after One Night Stand and if you didn’t have to work this morning, you don’t know how lucky you are.

Tony from The AJ Show had to come in at 5 a.m and Assistant Rylee was found laying on the studio carpet at 6 a.m., blindly groping for a trashcan. Work hard, play hard, right?

And you know what? IT WAS WORTH IT because LAST NITE WAS LIT!!!

And shit goes down A post shared by Imae Ona (@impossible172) on Mar 16, 2017 at 9:47am PDT

MARSHMELLOW was LIT 🔥 #omnianightclub A post shared by Sarah Jane (@sarry.jane) on Mar 16, 2017 at 10:20am PDT

Yes, this is really happening right now and it's ABSOLUTELY CRAZY😭❤️ -@marvyjslay @marshmellomusic #marshmello #energy1037 #energy1037sd #onenightstand A post shared by Energy 103.7 San Diego (@energy1037sd) on Mar 16, 2017 at 1:59am PDT

In the words off assistant Rylee, “MARSHMELLO, YEOW!!!”