5 Best Songs on Pitbull’s ‘Climate Change’

By Amanda Wicks

Where Pitbull once boasted about Global Warming (2012), he’s returned with his new album Climate Change. His 10th studio album is a star-studded showboat, including features from Jennifer Lopez, Ty Dolla $ign, Jason Derulo and more. In fact, only one track on the 12-track album doesn’t involve a collaboration.

Pitbull’s 2015 album Dale felt like an ode to Miami, as well as the Latin and Caribbean sounds that have long inspired his music, but Climate Change signals a greater shift towards EDM and pop sounds. In that way, it falls closer to his 2014 release Globalization. Here are the five best tracks.

“Bad Man” featuring Robin Thicke, Joe Perry and Travis Barker

If ever two names seemed destined never to appear on a Pitbull album, it would’ve been Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Blink-182’s Travis Barker. And yet here we are. The two infuse the track with a heady rock feel that moves quick thanks to Barker’s roadrunner beats. Robin Thicke provides the slick chorus–which evokes feelings of The Neptunes–while Pitbull brings the heat with rapid fire lyrics.

“Options” featuring Stephen Marley

Pitbull slows things down the only way he knows how: By delivering a slower-tempoed, sultry track that’s full of innuendo and fire. He enlists reggae musician Stephen Marley to give “Options” a relaxed Caribbean flare that falls squarely into Wyclef Jean territory. Detailing all the options Pitbull has when it comes to romance, Marley sings on the chorus, “Could be the Mary Jane or the spell that I’m under/ But I know what this could be, tearing up my history for you.”

“Freedom”

The only track that doesn’t involve a feature, “Freedom” samples the Rolling Stones’ hit “I’m Free,” (via the Soup Dragons) but of course Pitbull puts a clever spin on their chorus. “I’m free to do what I want and have a good time,” he sings, changing the last words in the line. The track feels at once like a throwback–think “Fuego” off Pitbull’s 2006 album El Mariel–and something new and different for the hitmaker. He infuses the song’s rock structure with bold beats and punctuated rhythms to make it stand out.

“Can’t Have” featuring Steven A. Clark and Ape Drums

The moodiest song on the entire album, “Can’t Have” moves Pitbull away from the Latin-infused tracks that helped him build his name and takes him into strict pop/EDM territory. The chorus keeps the slightest hint of reggaeton in the rhythm, but the synths and effects are pure EDM. Miami-based singer Stephen A. Clark appears on the chorus, leaving Pitbull to fill the verses with immigrant-proud lyrics. “First we clean the house then we own every house on the block,” he raps.

“Sexy Body” featuring Jennifer Lopez

Hello, 1990s. Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez flash back to the club scene during the last decade of the 20th century in their fiery track “Sexy Body.” J. Lo provides the opening hook, “I would like to get to know you, baby/ Like to get a piece of that sexy body,” before Pitbull comes in to deliver several boastful verses. “I got a flow that took over the globe, yeah,” he raps in the first. The beats are big and the effects retro, which makes for a dance-worthy groove.