[BREAKING NEWS] Drake’s New Project ‘More Life’ Set To Be Released This Weekend!!

As if St. Patrick’s Day landing on a Friday in the heart of March Madness wasn’t enough to get your weekend juices flowing, then how about Drake dropping a brand-new project, More Life sound?

And, before you non-Apple music types start feeling sorry for yourself, assuming Drake will only release the project on Apple Music because of his close ties with them, there is nothing to worry about. It is being reported that Amazon and Spotify will be getting the new music at the same time as Apple Music.

This comes as somewhat of a surprise since the hip-hop superstar has been closely tied with the Apple Music streaming service since its launch in 2015. The deal resulted in two exclusive album releases, exclusive music videos, a short film, TV ads, tour sponsorship and more. For now, it seems More Life will buck that trend.