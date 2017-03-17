Liam Payne Says Donald Trump Booted One Direction from Trump Tower

By Jon Wiederhorn

One Direction member Liam Payne said Donald Trump once kicked the group out of his hotel — and all because they refused to meet with his daughter Ivanka.

The band was sleeping at the Trump Tower hotel in New York when Trump called up their manager to have them say hello to his daughter.

“Trump actually kicked us out of his hotel,” Payne said in an interview with Rollacoaster.TV. “You wouldn’t believe it. It was about [meeting] his daughter. He phoned up our manager and we were asleep. He said ‘well, wake them up’ and I was like ‘no’ and then he wouldn’t let us use the underground garage. Obviously, in New York we can’t really go outside. New York is ruthless for us. So he was like, ‘OK, then I don’t want you in my hotel.’ So we had to leave.”