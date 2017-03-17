[LISTEN] G-Eazy and Kehlani Team Up Once Again To Deliver Another Smash Hit

March 17, 2017 9:11 AM
Filed Under: G-Eazy, Kahlani, The Buzz, The Fat6e of the Furious

G-Eazy & Kehlani take the “Good Life” to a whole new level with their Good Life collaboration.

Over high-octane production, Young Gerald and Lil Lani toast to the good life, following a life filled with stress and doubt. On “Good Life,” two of the Bay Area’s brightest stars toast to their accomplishments. With Kehlani on the hook, G-Eazy celebrates his newfound lifestyle.

This isn’t the first time G-Eazy and Kehlani have teamed up for a track. In 2015, he tapped the songbird for his emotionally driven record “Everything Will Be OK,” which lived on his album When It’s Dark Out. 

This new jam will be featured on the The Fate of the Furious soundtrack, which will arrive April 14th.

