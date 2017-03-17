Teen Giving Club Announces Inspirational Video About Local and Global Volunteerism

Canyon Crest Academy Students Dedicate Fundraising Efforts for Educational Video About Volunteering and the Group’s Service Trip to Guatemalan Orphanages

Teen Giving Club, a non-profit organization founded by Canyon Crest Academy high school students, expands their global efforts in humanitarian services with a documented trip to Guatemala to volunteer at local orphanages.

The group’s mission, in addition to making a difference in the lives of the orphaned children, is to empower other teenagers to get involved in their communities and develop a love for volunteerism.

They plan to do this through a filmed documentary recording the step-by-step process of how the students made their idea a reality and their time spent at the Guatemalan orphanages. Teen Giving Club hopes to distribute the documentary as a motivational video to high schools across the country.

The group of student volunteers will travel to Guatemala’s Hogar Miguel Magone and Maria Auxiliadora orphanages and will offer their services by spending time with the children through teaching English and facilitating other activities such as classroom crafts, music and dance sessions, and friendly sporting games.

Professional independent filmmaker, Anjalika Sharma, has offered her time pro bono and will join the group’s trip to document their incredible journey. To help raise funds to cover for Sharma’s transportation and travel expenses, please contact Chloe Gubbay directly at 858-242-8187 or donate to the group’s GoFundMe page. Donations over $250 are tax deductible through Teen Giving Club’s partner organization, The Work, Play Love Foundation.

For more information about Teen Giving Club’s, please visit www.teengivingclub.org

For more information about the Teen Giving Club’s Guatemala Trip, please visit

https://spark.adobe.com/page/3l2gN7zRjvHp6/