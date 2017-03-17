VIRAL VIDEO: Amtrak Train Sends Snow Blast at Waiting Commuters

The east coast has been getting some gnarly weather and this week snow banks were still piled high in areas where they really shouldn’t be, like on the tracks at New York’s Penn Station.

In this video taken by a commuter, you can see the train hurling towards a large snow drift in front of the platform. Sensing what is about to happen, passengers whip out their phones but they catch a lot more than they anticipated. The train sends a wave of snow so powerful commuters are hurled across the platform, apparently knocking some to the ground.

An Amtrak representative says the train was traveling at the authorized speed, says NBC 4 New York.

The video was posted online Wednesday by Craig Oleszewski.

