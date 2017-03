Be a Hero for those with autism! Join ENERGY¬†103.7 at the San Diego Race for Autism on Saturday, March 25th. Help make a difference for thousands of local families by registering for the 5K Superhero Run & 1-mile Family Walk through the heart of Balboa Park. Come by and see us to win cool prizes including movie tickets to SABAN’S POWER RANGERS, in theaters March 24th! ¬†Assemble your team of superheroes today at RaceforAutism.org.