Easter at The Del

March 20, 2017 6:00 AM

Let The Del’s soaring red turrets and glittering Pacific Ocean be the backdrop to your family’s Easter memories. Savor the bounty of spring at the Champagne Easter Brunch in the magnificent Crown Room or Ocean View Ballroom. The extravagant Easter Brunch will feature regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine and carving stations, a chilled seafood bar, made-to-order mimosas, a colorful Easter dessert bar, and live musical entertainment. Then, head out into the spring sunshine for a colorful egg hunt on the Windsor Lawn. Donutland at the Sunset Bar will be serving up fresh donuts, coffee and Bloody Marys. Capture these moments forever with a family photo with the Easter Bunny. Call 619.522.8490 for reservations or visit hoteldel.com.

